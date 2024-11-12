Expect Increased Emergency Vehicles & Personnel during Public Safety Training Exercise in Rehoboth Beach Wednesday
Rehoboth Beach officials are warning that there will be a public safety training exercise Wednesday evening in the area of the fire station, bandstand and Rehoboth Elementary School. The exercise will take place from 4 to 9pm on Wednesday and you will see an increased presence of emergency response vehicles and personnel visible at the training locations. Members of the public will NOT be allowed access to the exercise and its participants and are asked to avoid the training areas.