Expect Route 1 Traffic Shift Near Frederica on Sunday Night for Road Work

If you are driving on Route 1 in the area of the Delaware Turf Complex near Frederica in Kent County on Sunday, November 24th, expect a traffic shift while a contractor replaces a pipe under the roadway. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained on the on the northbound side of the roadway to allow for construction. And remember that the speed limit in the work area is 45mph. This work will be done beginning in the evening on Sunday through 6am Monday, November 25th.