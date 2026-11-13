Expect Traffic Delays & Road Closures Saturday During the Ocean City Running Festival

Expect traffic delays and road closures Saturday morning and afternoon at the south end of Ocean City and in West Ocean City as the Ocean City Running Festival tales place. The marathon begins at the Inlet and will cross the Route 50 Harry Kelley Bridge and continue through the West Ocean City Park & Ride, Old Bridge Road and Route 611 to Assateague Island and the back the same way to the Inlet. Expect traffic delays from 7:30am till 3pm.

Additional information from Worcester County Sheriff’s Office:

Marathon Route: Law enforcement will be present throughout the course to assist with runner safety. Signs and traffic cones will also be posted along the route.

Route 611: Expect delays at the intersections of Old Bridge Road and Sunset Avenue as runners pass through.

Old Bridge Road: Between Golf Course Road and Route 611, traffic will be restricted to one-way travel. Delays are also expected as SHA flaggers periodically stop traffic to allow runners to pass safely.

Golf Course Road: Closed to through traffic between Sunset Avenue and Old Bridge Road. Residents will have access.

West Ocean City Park & Ride: CLOSED for the duration of the event.

Please be aware of the following traffic impacts:

Please be aware of the following traffic impacts:

Motorists are encouraged to avoid affected areas whenever possible, plan alternate routes, and allow extra time for travel.