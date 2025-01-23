Explosion at Cannabis Extraction Facility in Stevensville, MD

The investigation continues into an explosion that occurred at PharmaCann, a cannabis extraction facility in Stevensville, MD in which two employees were injured –one which was severe but not life-threatening. The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m. yesterday in an extraction booth where propane and butane were used. Fire sprinklers contained the damage, and Hazmat teams from Anne Arundel and Dorchester Counties responded due to the potential presence of hazardous materials. Damage is estimated to be over $250,000. The cause remains undetermined.

Additional information from the MD Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Investigators credit that emergency response systems, including alarms and ventilation, functioned as designed, minimizing damage and injuries.

Due to damage to the building and fire sprinkler system, nearby properties at 337, 343, 345, and 351 Log Canoe Circle were evacuated and temporarily closed. While the exact cost has yet to be determined, damages are estimated to be over $250,000.

The Maryland State Police, Queen Anne’s County Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Cannabis Commission (ATCC) assisted.

According to their website, PharmaCann, one of the nation’s largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, has been operating at this location for four years, specializing in cannabis extraction processes.