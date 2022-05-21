Explosive Devices Found in Princess Anne Home

A Princess Anne man has been arrested on possession of explosive devices, malicious destruction of property and other offenses. Maryland State Police went to the home of 43 year old Clement Grangier with a search and seizure warrant on an on-going malicious destruction of property investigation and found 7 explosive devices – 3 pipe bombs and 4 hand grenades. Police also found 32 firearms – including several military grade weapons, additional bomb-making materials and firearm parts.

It took bomb technicians several hours to render the devices safe as well as clear the residence of any other explosive threat. All devices were rendered safe on scene without incident.

Grangier is being held without bond.