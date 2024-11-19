Expungement Fair – Laurel Public Library on Wednesday, Nov 20

There will be an Expungement Fair on Wednesday at the Laurel Public Library from 3:30 to 6pm. Representative Tim Dukes and Senator Darius Brown invite you to stop by and learn more about the Adult Expungement Reform Act, juvenile expungement reform and Delaware’s new expungement process.

Pre-registration is closed – however some walk-ins will be accepted on a limited basis.

This event is primarily designed to assist individuals in determining their eligibility for expungement under Delaware Law – there is no guarantee that you will be able to receive assistance at the event.

Additional information from Rep Tim Dukes:

“Over the course of my service as a State Representative, one of the most fulfilling aspects has been to assist someone, who was convicted of a non-life threatening crime, in being pardoned by the Governor after serving their time,” said Rep. Dukes.

Tim further stated, “It’s an honor to be able to assist in offering someone this restored sense of dignity after the person has paid their debt to society. Because I believe in the God of second chances, I am pleased to be able to co-host this Expungement Fair and to help individuals learn more about the expungement process in Delaware.”