Expungement Fair – Tuesday Afternoon in Milford – Must Pre-Register

Delaware State Senator Darius Brown will hold a series of expungement fairs this fall – with the first in Milford on Tuesday from 4 to 6pm. These fairs will provide free one-on-one legal counseling services on a first-come first-served basis – however you MUST pre-register. Justice-involved Delawareans will have a direct opportunity for a second chance. The expungement fair will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church on North Street in Milford.

CLICK HERE TO PREREGISTER – https://bit.ly/4dhE7F4

Additional information from Senator Brown:

Since 2019, Senator Brown has hosted expungement fairs in communities throughout the First State, providing justice-involved Delawareans a direct opportunity for a second chance.

“Historically, Delawareans with a criminal record for even the lowest level criminal offenses, face barriers to employment, housing, and an education – a prolonged punishment that haunts them far past their completed sentence,” stated Senator Brown, D-Wilmington.

“These expungement fairs help address those barriers, granting avenues to upward mobility, and ultimately helping our neighbors find a road to redemption. I am proud of the lives that have been changed because of these community events, and will remain steadfast in my efforts to further replace barriers to opportunity so all Delawareans can find prosperity.”

Adult Expungement Reform Act of 2019 and the Clean Slate Act of 2021 , which are providing second chances to thousands of Delawareans. Senator Brown has demonstrated his commitment to restorative justice through both community outreach and legislative progress. He championed theand the, which are providing second chances to thousands of Delawareans.