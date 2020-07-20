Extreme Heat Curtails COVID-19 Testing Hours

A coronavirus testing program introduced just a few days ago will have reduced hours today because of the extreme heat.

According to Delaware Public Health, Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will only be available today from nine until noon at the three Walgreens locations that offer testing through a new partnership. They include Walgreens at Commercial Centre Drive in Bridgeville and at 1215 South State Street in Dover.

Regular drive-through testing hours at the three Walgreens stores are

9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information about coronavirus testing, visit coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/