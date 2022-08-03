FAA Advises of Temporary Flight Restrictions in Rehoboth Area, Signaling Presidential Visit This Weekend

There are growing indications that President Biden plans to spend the upcoming weekend at his North Shores home.

The Bidens most recently spend time in Rehoboth Beach during the second weekend of July. This would be their fourth visit to their beach home since the beginning of the summer tourism season.

The FAA Temporary Flight Restriction will be in effect between Friday August 5th at 1:45 p.m. and Monday August 8th at 12:30 p.m.