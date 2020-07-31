Face Coverings Mandatory on OC Boardwalk as of 5pm Friday

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan passed a declaration requiring everyone over the age of five to wear face coverings on Ocean City’s Boardwalk between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. The ordinance takes effect Friday, July 31 at 5 p.m.

The declaration was passed following Gov. Hogan’s expanded statewide masking order requiring face coverings in public spaces of all businesses across the state, as well as in outdoor public areas whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Ocean City has continued to support the actions of Gov. Hogan and follow his Roadmap to Recovery. Following the governor’s expanded statewide masking order announced earlier this week, we believed it was necessary at this time to be even more specific with regard to our Boardwalk and require face coverings at all times between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m.” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Ocean City will continue to take the all actions necessary to keep our residents, staff and visitors safe, as safety is always our top priority. We urge everyone to please also continue practicing physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings and take all the same precautions you take at home when you’re visiting Ocean City. Taking these actions seriously and practicing personal responsibility will help us move Ocean City and the rest of the state forward.”

To read the new declaration requiring face coverings on Ocean City’s Boardwalk, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/covid19. Beachgoers are not required to wear a mask on the beach as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from individuals who are not members of their household, per Maryland’s statewide masking order.