Face Coverings Required At Berlin Town Buildings

Face coverings will be required for anyone who enters a Town of Berlin building. People who attend meetings of mayor and council or other commissions and committees will also be required to wear a mask.

Mayor Zack Tyndall said Wednesday that the requirement took effect that day and is in response to the CDC designating Worcester County as a place with ‘substantial’ spread of COVID-19. Berlin town offices remain open to the public and at full capacity. Town meetings will continue to be open to the public and are also streamed live on Facebook, with questions and comments accepted in person.

Utility customers are encouraged to continue paying bills online through the town website, by mail or by utilizing the drop boxes at Berlin Town Hall.