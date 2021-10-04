Face Plant for Facebook

Facebook outage – began around 11am Monday. The outage affects not only Facebook, but also it’s family of apps – including Instagram and WhatsApp.

A tweet from Facebook around 12:30pm says they’re working to get things back to normal as soon as possible.

Sunday night, “60 Minutes” had a Facebook whistleblower on the air who has filed complaints with federal law enforcement that shows Facebook amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest – but the company hides what it knows.

