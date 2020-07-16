Facebook Feud Leads To Stabbing

A fight that investigators say started with an argument over social media led to a man being stabbed this week.

According to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office, the combatants met at a parking lot along Hobbs Road in Salisbury to hash out their issues.

45-year-old Ryan Koski of Hurlock is accused of brandishing a knife, stabbing the victim in the face, then kicking him as he fell to the ground. And, police say Koski stated “you thought I was weak.”

The stab victim was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Koski was arrested a day later and is charged with attempted murder and other crimes.