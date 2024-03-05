UPDATED: Facebook/Instagram Outage Seems to be Over
March 5, 2024/
UPDATED – 12:15pm – Facebook has returned for many.
===============================================
Users from around the world are reporting issues with Facebook and Instagram and other META platforms. According to Downdetector the problems began around 10 this morning. Many users report they were in their accounts and were booted out – and now cannot log back in. It’s not know what the cause of the outage is or how long it might last.