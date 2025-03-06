Fairfax, Virginia Man Arrested by Easton Police for Impersonating a Police Officer, Providing Fictitious Documents, and Weapon-Related Charges

A 30-year-old Fairfax, Virginia man has been arrested by Easton, Maryland Police for providing false information including fictitious documents as well as impersonating a police officer. According to Easton Police, On February 4th, Richard R. Browning V applied to the Easton Police Department as a Certified Police Lateral, claiming to be employed by the U.S. Marshals, previously with the U.S. Capitol Police, and a graduate of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy. During applicant testing on February 19th, he submitted various documents, including a military DD-214, academy certificate, and a U.S. Marshals deputation form. Investigators later found discrepancies in his documents. The academy confirmed he never attended, the U.S. Marshals stated he was not deputized, and his submitted documents—including the DD-214 and Social Security number—were determined to be altered or fictitious. On March 5th investigators met with Browning at the Easton Police Department and took him into custody. Browning faces numerous charges including Perjury and Impersonating a Police Officer as well as Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Richard Browning

Additional Information by Easton Police:

On March 5, 2025, Detectives of the Easton Police

Department arrested Mr. Richard R. Browning V (30) of Fairfax, VA on an arrest warrant, charging him with the

following:

– Perjury

– Impersonate a Police Officer

– Public Record-Destroy

– False State to Officer (2x)

– Display Government ID of Another

– Possess False Government Doc

– Forgery (5x)

Browning was later released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.

On February 4, 2025, Browning applied to the Easton Police Department for a Police Officer position as a Certified Police Lateral. In his application and resume, Browning informed investigators his current employer was the U.S. Marshal Service. He provided that he previously worked for the U.S. Capital Police and served in the Army for eight years. He also informed the Easton Police Department that he graduated from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy in June 2024. On February 19, 2025, Browning came to the Easton Police Department for applicant testing. During that process, Browning provided several documents to include a Military DD-214, Certificate from the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy, a Special Deputation Oath of Office Authorization and Appointment form from the U.S. Marshals, Social Security card and a few other documents. After testing was concluded, Browning left the Easton Police Department.

Investigators then initiated an investigation due to some of the documents not appearing to be correct. Investigators contacted the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy and they were informed Browning never attended the academy.

Investigators also contacted the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) who confirmed that Browning was not deputized by the U.S. Marshals and the document he provided was fictitious. Upon further investigation, the Military DD-214 was altered and the Social Security number provided, was not Browning’s.

On March 5, 2025, investigators met with Browning at the Easton Police Department and took him into custody. A search and seizure warrant were executed on his vehicle and a U.S. Marshal badge along with a loaded Glock 9mm handgun were recovered. Browning was later charged with the following: Handgun in

Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, Impersonate a Police Officer, and Document Use Imply Gov Associate.