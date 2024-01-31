Fairness in Girls’ Sports Act Proposed in Maryland

Legislation aiming to protect girls’ sports has been introduced. Delegate Kathy Szeliga from Baltimore County has proposed HB47 – Fairness in Girls’ Sports Act – to ensure fairness and safety in JV and Varsity Girls’ Sports. Senator Mary Beth Carozza from Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties has cross-filed the bill – SB381. Senator Carozza at a press conference earlier had this to say about this bill…

She adds that the bill only applies to high school, junior varsity, and varsity teams. At least 23 states have passed legislation protecting girls’ sports in K-12 for biological girls, and more than 30 states have seen legislation introduced.