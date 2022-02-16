“Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” Introduced in Del. General Assembly

The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” is the name given to a bill in the Delaware General Assembly.

If passed, it would “generally require that a student athlete compete on teams or in sports associated with their biological sex, as determined at or near birth, and based on a person’s birth certificate.”

“I was alarmed while reading numerous news reports regarding male athletes participating in female sports simply because of how they identify,” State Senator Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford said. “I have heard from parents and athletes here in Delaware that they, too, are concerned, especially as juniors and seniors wish to apply for academic scholarships that are largely based on performance achievements.”

Richardson also spoke about the bill with WGMD News.

Senate Bill 227 is sponsored in the House by House Minority Whip Tim Dukes, R-Laurel.

“This is a matter of fairness as students compete athletically for college scholarships and look to advance their athletic careers. In order to continue the protections against discrimination for female athletes, many of which have been achieved through the nearly 50-year-old Title IX federal statute, it’s important to enact this measure,” Dukes said.

Dukes and Richardson released a video message about the bill Tuesday: