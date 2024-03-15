Fallen Heroes Bill Clears MD State Senate

The Fallen Heroes legislation sponsored by Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza has been passed by the full Senate. Senate Bill 897 was passed Thursday with a unanimous vote – and will eliminate the tax liability on the death benefits of the families of first responders – specifically law enforcement and firefighters – who died in the line of duty. Currently death benefits are required to be reported as taxable income – which Carozza says denies the full benefit granted to families.

The cross-filed House Bill 1064, sponsored by Delegate Wayne Hartman, is also on track for full House passage.