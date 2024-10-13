Fallen Tree & Downed Wires Close Route 24 Near Angola

Route 24 has been closed between Peddler’s Village and Robinsonville Road for much of the afternoon. Delaware State Police tell the Talk of Delmarva that a 67 year old Millsboro man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee was southbound on Route 24 in the area of Jolyns Way when a tree fell across the roadway. The driver struck the fallen tree as electrical wires fell onto the roadway. The driver swerved into the northbound lane to avoid the live wires. He was not injured. The roadway remains closed between Harts Road and Robinsonville Road as the Delaware Electric Cooperative works to clear the scene.

DEC posted the following on their Facebook page –

Outage Update: 1:50 PM. All but 30 members have been restored. Crews will continue working until all are restored.

Approximately 1600 members in the Angola By the Bay area are currently without power, with reports of 4-5 poles being knocked down by a fallen tree in the road. Our crews are enroute to begin restoring service as quickly and safely as possible.