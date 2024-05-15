Family Displaced After House Fire in Princess Anne

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child following a house fire in Princess Anne yesterday evening. The blaze broke out on Fitzgerald Road at the one story, wood frame, single family home. The structural damage is estimated at $30,000, and loss of contents at $10,000. The fire originated in the living room, but the cause remains under investigation. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, smoke alarms and fire sprinklers were not present. No injuries or deaths were reported.