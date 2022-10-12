Family Pet Dies after Snow Hill House Fire

A fire on Belt Street in Snow Hill just before 9:30 this morning left a family pet dead. Snow Hill firefighters were called at 9:25 and crews arriving at the scene found smoke and fire coming from the crawl space area of the home. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and rescued several kittens from the home by performing lifesaving efforts, but one of the animals succumbed to its injuries. Investigators from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and originated from a malfunctioning floor mounted heating appliance. Snow Hill was assisted by firefighters from Pocomoke, Stockton, Girdletree and Newark.