Family Pet Dies in Georgetown House Fire Wednesday Morning

A fire on Wilson Hill Road Wednesday morning has been ruled accidental by State Fire Marshal investigators. The call came out just before 9am and Georgetown firefighters arriving at the scene found a chimney fire with extension to the home. Crews from Millsboro, Bridgeville, Ellendale and Milton along with County paramedics were on the scene.

Investigators tell the Talk of Delmarva that an appliance was the cause of the fire and a family pet died in the fire. One firefighter was treated and released for minor injuries.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.