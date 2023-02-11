Farmington Man Dies after Felton Crash Saturday Morning

A Farmington man is dead after a crash in Felton around 10:30 Saturday morning. Delaware State Police say an Acura was stopped at a red light on westbound Midstate Road waiting to turn left onto Route 13 in Felton. The driver of the Acura, a 66 year old woman from Felton, began to turn when the light turned green, but a northbound Ford Focus, driven by a 25 year old Smyrna man, failed to stop for the red light and collided with the Acura. The driver of the Acura was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but a front seat passenger, a 90 year old man from Farmington died from his injuries at the hospital Saturday afternoon. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The investigation is continuing and police as anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt Wheatley at 302-698-8518 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.