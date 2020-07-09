Farms Pack Boxes To Help Local Families

Farms and farmers carry out a critical role in helping Delaware families who are facing financial challenges during the pandemic.

Vincent Farms in Laurel is among those participating in the Farmers to Families Food Box program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The program that started earlier this year helps to supply fresh produce, dairy and meat to families in need.

Senator Tom Carper visited Vincent Farms Wednesday, saying it’s critical that local farms and organizations and the federal government work together to get healthy food to Delawareans.

The Food Bank of Delaware has distributed more than 22,000 food boxes through its food pantries as of the end of June.