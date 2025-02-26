Fatal Accident Involving Pedestrian in Easton, MD

A 35-year-old Easton man is dead after walking onto the road into the path of a vehicle, which then struck him. The accident involving the pedestrian occurred early this morning around 4:20 a.m. westbound along Ocean Gateway near Woodbridge Drive in Easton. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 60-year-old woman, was taken to University of Maryland Eastern Shore Medical Center-Easton for non-life threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 ½ hours while law enforcement conducted their investigation. Assistance was provided by the Easton Volunteer Fire Company, Maryland State Police, Talbot County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Highway DART Team. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.