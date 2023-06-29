Fatal Crash in Camden Involving Dirt Bike

A 23-year-old man from Dover is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike Tuesday afternoon in Camden. Police say that on June 27th at about 5:34 p.m., the driver lost control of the dirt bike as he was heading northbound on Honeysuckle Road north of Willow Tree Circle. The bike ended up in a ditch, and the driver was thrown a short distance from the bike and was critically injured. He died from his injuries the next day. Authorities are withholding his name until family and relatives are notified. There were no other vehicles involved, and there were no passengers on the dirt bike. The crash is under investigation.