Fatal Crash in Caroline County, MD Under Investigation

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at Auction Rd and American Corner Rd south of Denton on Tuesday. The Vehicle was heading northbound on Auction Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered a ditch. The vehicle turned back onto the roadway and overcorrected, causing the Ford F-150 to overturn and come to rest in a field. The driver–Thomas Michael Gullion died in the crash.