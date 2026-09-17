Fatal Crash in Delmar Under Investigation

One person was killed and two others injured in a crash late Wednesday afternoon in the Delmar area of Wicomico County. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times near Norris Twilley Road and Norfolk Drive. One passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Investigators say speed and alcohol may have been contributing factors. The identities of those involved have not been released, and the investigation remains active.

Additional Information from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office:

On September 16, 2026, at 5:14 pm, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Mardela Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to the area of Norris Twilley Road and Norfolk Drive in Delmar, Wicomico County, Maryland, following a report of a motor vehicle crash involving injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times. One passenger was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The driver and another passenger were provided care by emergency personnel at the scene and sustained injuries that do not appear life-threatening.

The roadway was closed for an extended period of time while investigators from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit processed and investigated the scene. Thus far, preliminary findings indicate speed and alcohol may be contributing factors. Investigators will continue to review evidence and process information to determine precipitating events.

At this time, the identities of those involved are being withheld. This investigation remains active and no further conclusions will be drawn until completion.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the impact this incident may have on the individuals involved, their families, and others affected by the crash and extends its condolences to all of those affected during this difficult time.