Fatal Crash in Salisbury Under Investigation

The Salisbury Police Department continues to investigate a fatal motor collision that occurred on Monday night. According to police, on December 9th at about 8:00 in the evening, officers responded to the area of Priscilla Street and Harrington Street. At that location, an SUV and a motorcycle had been in a collision. Salisbury EMS was already on the scene rendering aid to those involved in the accident. Police say the two vehicles allegedly collided as the SUV attempted to turn on to Northbound Harrington Street. 37-year-old Shaun Barlow, who was the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the SUV did not report any injuries at the time of the initial investigation. An Advanced Crash Investigation is currently being conducted by members of the Salisbury Police Department. Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have witnessed the crash should contact Salisbury PD at 410-548-3165.