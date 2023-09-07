Fatal Crash in Smyrna Involving Four Vehicles

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving four vehicles that occurred yesterday in Smyrna. The crash happened on Wheatleys Pond Road at the intersection of Mount Friendship Road. The collision involved a Ford Fiesta, Chevrolet Silverado, a Jeep Cherokee, and a Chevrolet Camaro. The driver of the Fiesta– a 25-year-old woman from Smyrna, DE–was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld until her family and relatives are notified. The driver of the jeep– a 31-year-old woman from Clayton– sought treatment at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a Silverado– a 32-year-old man from Smyrna– was not injured. The driver of the Camaro, a 34-year-old man, and his passengers, all from Dover were not injured.