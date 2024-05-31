Fatal Crash in Smyrna Under Investigation by DSP

An investigation into a crash Thursday afternoon between a Jeep Cherokee and a motorcycle in Smyrna is underway by Delaware State Police. Police say that a Jeep was stopped on Sweet Corn Lane for a stop sign at southbound South Dupont Boulevard and then pulled into the path of a motorcycle in the southbound lane of the highway. The driver of the motorcycle, a 59 year old Dover man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 69 year old male driver of the Jeep and a 69 year old female passenger – both from Smyrna were treated for minor injuries.

Police ask anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Master Corporal Lane at 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.