Fatal Crash Involving Car, Truck In Bridgeville Area Under Investigation

An 80-year-old Alexandria, Virginia man has died of injuries resulting from a crash between the car he was driving and a tractor trailer in the Bridgeville area.

According to Delaware State Police, the truck was going westbound on Seashore Highway (Route 404) approaching the intersection at Scotts Store Road (Route 36) Wednesday afternoon. The other driver was stopped on southbound Scotts Store Road at the intersection.

State Police said for unknown reasons the car’s driver failed to remain stopped and proceeded into the path of the truck while turning left onto Seashore Highway. The truck driver tried to brake and swerve to avoid impact, but the right front of the Freightliner collided with the left side of the car.

The man who was driving the car was admitted to an area hospital in critical condition, but died Thursday. A passenger in the car, a 77-year-old Alexandria, Virginia woman, was admitted at a hospital with serious injuries. The 64-year-old Milford man who was driving the truck was not injured.

State Police said all of the occupants were properly restrained.

The accident resulted in the closure of the roadway for about three-and-a-half hours. The cause is still under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit.

“Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Master Corporal K. Argo by calling 302-703-3264. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.” State Police said.