Fatal Fire In Millville Area Under Investigation

One person has died following a fire in an apartment over a garage in the Millville area.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the blaze broke out Sunday shortly before 7:00 p.m. in the 34,000-block of Omar Road. Members of the Millville Volunteer Fire Company responded. The fire involved a garage with an apartment on the second floor.

The victim was found inside the building. The Division of Forensic Science will investigate to determine the cause of death.

Fire damage is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.