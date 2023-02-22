Fatal Fire in Ocean Pines

A 62-year-old Ocean Pines man is dead after a fire occurred at a house on Seafarer Lane yesterday evening. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time but started in the laundry room area of the home, according to the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office. Fire crews from several area departments were at the scene to assist, and as a result found the man–Timothy Jay Cooper who had been trapped inside. He died of injuries as a result of the fire. In addition, three firefighters were injured while battling the blaze, but only one required treatment at a local hospital for a hand injury.