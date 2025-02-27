Fatal Head-on Crash in Selbyville

A 60-year-old Selbville man is dead after a head-on crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Selbyville. According to Delaware State Police, on February 26th, about 2:45, a Jeep Gladiator was heading south on Hudson Road north of Lynch Road. At the same time, a Freightliner tractor was traveling northbound on Hudson Road. For reasons still under investigation, the jeep crossed into the northbound lane, directly into the path of the tractor. The driver of the tractor attempted to swerve right to avoid the crash, but its front collided with the jeep. The driver of the jeep, a 60-year-old man from Selbyville, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified. The driver of the tractor, a 60-year-old man from Dover, was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours.

