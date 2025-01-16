Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Queen Anne’s County; Mother and Son Found Dead

A team of investigators, including K9 Deacon from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a mobile home fire that left two people–a mother and son–dead. The blaze broke out yesterday–Wednesday afternoon. A passing school bus driver reported the fire on Fox Meadow Road just before 2:00 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the double-wide manufactured home engulfed in flames, and after extinguishing the fire, they discovered the remains of 83-year-old Margarete Brown and her son 63-year-old Larry Brown. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the formal cause and manner of death, while the fire’s cause remains under investigation. Family members stated the victims had recently purchased a kerosene heater, and investigators found seven kerosene heaters among the debris, though it is unclear how many were in use.

A team of investigators and K9 Deacon from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a mobile home fire that claimed the lives of two Queen Anne residents Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 2:00 p.m., a school bus driver who was passing through the area observed the home at 504 Fox Meadow Road on fire and called 911. When Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding fire departments arrived, they discovered a double-wide manufactured home engulfed in flames. Initial reports indicated that two occupants were unaccounted for. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters located the remains of two deceased victims.

The victims have been tentatively identified as Margarete Brown, 83, and her son, Larry Brown, 63. However, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will conduct a formal identification and investigation into the cause and manner of death.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, family members told investigators that the victims had purchased a kerosene heater yesterday to replace an older unit. Deputy state fire marshals uncovered seven kerosene heaters among the debris during the investigation. It is unknown at this time how many of those were in use and functioning.