Fatal Motorcycle Crash Under Investigation in Pocomoke City

A Pocomoke City man has died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning around 6 on Old Virginia Road near Ocean Highway. Pocomoke City Police located a motorcycle and a Ford Mustang that were involved in a crash. The operator of the motorcycle, 26 year old Treyquan Johnson of Pocomoke City was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested to assume the investigation and say impairment does not appear a factor for either driver.

The investigation is continuing – anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.