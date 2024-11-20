Fatal Pedestrian Collision on North DuPont Highway

The Dover Police Department is investigating a collision that occurred yesterday evening that left a pedestrian dead. Officers responded to the area of North DuPont Highway, just north of Leipsic Road for a report of a woman being struck by a vehicle. The 29-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Initial findings show that she was crossing North DuPont Highway from the parking lot of Raceway Liquors. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing. As the woman was crossing westbound, a 2004 Nissan Titan pickup truck was heading northbound on North DuPont Highway in the left most lane. The truck, driven by a 17-year-old male, struck the pedestrian in the travel lane. The driver of the truck continued northbound for a brief period before pulling into a parking lot to call his parents and being contacted by responding officers. At this time, no charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation.