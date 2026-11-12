Fatal Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation

A pedestrian is dead after a crash that occurred in Delmar yesterday–Wednesday November 11th. According to Maryland State Police, the driver and Honda involved in the crash remained on the scene during the entire on-scene investigation. A spokesperson with the MSP tells the Talk of Delmarva that the pedestrian–identified as a 64-year-old Anthony Mixter Sr. of Dundalk–was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel. The driver of the Honda–a 23-year-old man from Lincoln, Delaware was not injured. He is cooperating with police. According to information from the preliminary investigation, the 64-year-old man was trying to cross the highway from east to west after leaving a fast food restaurant. At that time, the Honda was driving in the right lane of U.S 13 and struck the man as he was crossing the road. No crosswalk was designated in that particular area. At this point, no charges have been filed, as the investigation is still active.