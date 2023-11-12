Fatal Seaford Fire Under Investigation

The State Fire Marshal Major Incident Response Team is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a home on Hearns Pond Road in Seaford and left one person dead. Seaford firefighters were called around 9:30 Sunday morning and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Firefighters from Sussex, Kent, Caroline and Wicomico Counties assisted to battle the blaze. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful because of the heavy fire conditions – the victim has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science Medical Examiner. One County Paramedic was also treated for injuries sustained during the rescue attempt.

The cause and origin of the fire has not been determined – the Delaware State Police are also assisting with the investigation. Damage is estimated at $200,000.