Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Frederica

A 40-year-old man from Frederica is dead after crashing his vehicle into a set of trees early yesterday evening. Delaware State Police say he was driving at a high rate of speed on Jackson Street south of Front Street in the town limits of Frederica. When his vehicle reached the southern end of Jackson Street, he did not slow down and continued south off Jackson Street which is blocked by a row of trees. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.