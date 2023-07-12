Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash in Dorchester County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Dorchester County on Maryland Route 343 (Hudson Road) and Bar Neck Road in Cambridge. The crash happened around 12:30 pm. yesterday (Tuesday). According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford F-450 was parked on the westbound side of Hudson Road with an Intech trailer attached, conducting utility work with displayed emergency cones and activated lights when for unknown reasons, a F-250 heading ­­west on Hudson Road, hit the back of the trailer. The driver of the Ford- F-450– 66-year-old Gary Peek of Madison, Maryland– died as a result of the crash. Two others, who were in the Ford F-250, are being treated for injuries. Those two include a 7-year-old girl and 32-year-old Michael Gambrill of East New Market, Maryland.