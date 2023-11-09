Fatal Vehicle Crash in Frankford; Side of House Struck

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Frankford, in which the operator of a vehicle drove off the edge of the roadway and struck the side of a house. The crash happened on Dupont Boulevard approaching Frankford Avenue. The driver, a 75-year-old woman from Frankford was transported to an area hospital. She died from her injuries later that night. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified. The crash did not result in any injuries to the residents. The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision.

Police Contact Information

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling 302-703-3266. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.