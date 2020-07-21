Father, Son Arrested Following Dispute In Lincoln

A father and son from Lincoln face charges of felony assault and weapons offenses.

Delaware State Police say 59-year-old Russell Rosetta and 36-year-old Michael Rosetta were arrested following a domestic incident.

Troopers arriving at a home discovered Michael Rosetta in a neighbor’s yard. He indicated that his father Russell was inside a trailer with a gun.

An investigation determined the son had been fighting with his father, that the father went to the shed to get a shotgun, and his son grabbed the weapon and struck his father with it.

A computer check also indicated that the Rosetta father and son were convicted felons and prohibited from possessing a weapon.

State Police released this list of charges:

Russell was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (felony)

Aggravated Menacing (felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Failure to Comply with Taking of Photos and Fingerprints

Possession of a Firearm while under the influence

Offensive Touching

Russell was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $9,350.00 secured bond.

Michael was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited (felony)

Assault 2nd Degree (felony)

Michael was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and released on $7,000.00 unsecured bond.