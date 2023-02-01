FBI Agents at President Biden’s Rehoboth Beach Home

Secret Service at the Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home today

Photo courtesy of Debbie Donovan

Fox News is reporting that the FBI is at President Joe Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home today to search for potential classified documents. The FBI did not need a warrant to enter the home, and Biden consented to the search, according to his attorney. Classified materials were found at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, as well as at his old offices in Washington D.C. According to Fox news, so far, between 25 and 30 documents with classified markings have been recovered from Biden’s possession and turned over to the National Archives and the Justice Department.