FDA Authorizes Covid-19 Vaccines for Kids Under 5 Years Old

The FDA has authorized the first COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 to as young as 6-months – and pending recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control – parents could begin scheduling vaccines for their children as early as next week. The FDA authorized emergency use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. The Moderna emergency use authorization no includes aged 6-months to 17 years of age – this is a 2-dose vaccine with a 3rd dose at least a month after the 2nd dose. Pfizer’s emergency use authorization is fro 6-months to 4 years of age – this is 2 doses 3 weeks apart followed by a third dose at least 8 weeks after the second dose. The vaccine has already been authorized for people 5 years and older.

