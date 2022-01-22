FEBRUARY IS HEART MONTH

American Heart Month isn’t just for lovers. February also reminds us to take care of our hearts and consider our risk factors.

Believe it or not, heart disease can happen at any age. However, some risk factors for heart disease and stroke are preventable. American Heart Month teaches us how we can help reduce our risks while eliminating those we have control over – like obesity, physical inactivity, high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, high cholesterol, or diabetes.

Here are some ways to keep your heart healthy:

Doing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week (or, just getting started and working your way there!)

Eating healthy (the AHA’s Heart-Check mark can guide you in the grocery store)

Not smoking or vaping

Maintaining a healthy weight

Controlling blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure

Getting regular checkups

Learning Hands-Only CPR

Following COVID-19 safety protocols

Finding ways to relax and ease your mind, such as meditation

For more information – American Heart Association, Wicomico County Health Department, Worcester County Health Department, Caroline County Health Department, Dorchester County Health Department, Talbot County Health Department