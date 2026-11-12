Federal Court Rejects Request for Delaware Voter Information
November 12, 2026/
A federal judge in Delaware has dismissed a lawsuit seeking access to the state’s unredacted voter registration records. The Trump Administration filed the lawsuit after Delaware declined a 2025 request for sensitive voter information, including birthdates, driver’s license numbers and Social Security numbers. Judge Richard Andrews ruled November 10 that the records were not subject to disclosure under the federal Civil Rights Act. Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings welcomed the decision.