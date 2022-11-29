Federalsburg Business Expanding

A Federalsburg business is expanding. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has announced that M&M Carnot – the most experienced natural refrigerant company in the Americas – is doubling its workforce in Caroline County – and leasing an existing 25,000 square-foot space next door with room for future expansions. The business employs nearly 100 workers and expects to add 100 new jobs over the next two years.

Additional information from the Governor’s office:

“We are proud to support M&M Carnot’s expansion in Federalsburg, where 100 new jobs will have a significant impact on the Eastern Shore community,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “The company has had great success in growing its staff recently, and we believe this additional space will allow M&M to continue expanding its manufacturing and production, as well as its workforce, in Maryland.”



Formed in 1969, M&M Carnot is known as one of the leading industrial refrigeration companies in the world. The company focuses on natural refrigerants and “green refrigeration” that have little impact on ozone or global warming. Its systems are used across several industries and are implemented in cold storage, food processing, ice rinks, and supermarkets.



The additional Federalsburg space will allow M&M Carnot to continue expanding to meet the growing need for sustainable products, as well as the increased demand for food refrigeration as experienced during the pandemic. Previously known as M&M Refrigeration, the company changed its name after acquiring the Canadian business Carnot Refrigeration in 2019.

To assist with the expansion, the company is eligible to apply for several state programs and incentives, including More Jobs for Marylanders; Partnership for Workforce Quality; the Job Creation Tax Credit; and others.

To learn more about the company and explore current job openings, visit mmrefrigeration.com.