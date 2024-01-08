Federalsburg Fire Friday – Still Under Investigation

Image courtesy MD State Fire Marshal

Denton firefighters were called for a residential fire on Iron Gate Road in Federalsburg on Friday afternoon just before 2. Crews arriving at the scene found fire in a single story wood-framed home with an attached carport. The fire was discovered by the occupant and officials say there was a smoke alarm in the home but it did not activate.

The fire began in the attached carport but the cause remains under investigation.

Damage is estimated at $125,000.

Anyone with information on this fire – contact 410-822-7609.